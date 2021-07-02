Anger as Senate slashes host community share to 3% of oil profit — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 26, 2018 a gas flare burns at the Batan flow station operated by Chevron under a joint-venture arrangement with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for the onshore and offshore assets in the Niger Delta region. – Nigeria’s parliament on July 1, 2021 voted to approve a long-delayed oil and gas law that aims to attract new foreign investment to the OPEC country’s petroleum industry.<br />The Petroleum Industry Bill or PIB had been under review in the National Assembly for nearly two decades, beset by disagreements, including over how much revenue should go to local communities in oil-producing regions. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP)
• Reps maintains 5% for host communities • PANDEF, host communities reject 3/5% equity shareholding • Despite PIB, FG to spend N900b for subsidy in 2022
At long last, the Senate yesterday passed the much-awaited Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), with 30 per cent of profits accruing from Oil…
