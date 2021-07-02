Buhari meets Pakistan’s Army Chief, appreciates military cooperation | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari says the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has remained faithful and consistent in the training of members of Nigeria’s armed forces.

Mr Femi Adesina, the president’s spokesman, in a statement, said that Buhari stated this when he received Gen. Nadeem Raza, Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Islamic Republic, at the State House, Abuja, on Friday.

He said: “We greatly appreciate your help in terms of training members of our armed forces.

“Some of my colleagues trained in your country, and you have remained consistent in assisting us. We benefit a lot from Pakistan, and we are grateful.”

Earlier, Raza had said that Nigeria was the most important country in Africa.

“Nigeria is the most important country in Africa. We value our collaboration. We learn and benefit a lot from each other,” he said.