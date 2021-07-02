Court fixes Sept. 20 for judgment in Kalu’s suit seeking to stop retrial | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal High Court Abuja, has fixed Sept. 20 for judgment in the suit by former Abia governor, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu challenging his retrial by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on alleged money laundering charges.

Justice Inyang Ekwo fixed the date on Friday, after counsel to Kalu Prof. Awa Kalu, SAN, Mr Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, for the EFCC, Mr George Ukaegbu for Udeh Jones (2nd respondent) and Mr Chris Uche, SAN, for Slok Nigeria Ltd (3rd respondent), adopted their brief of argument in the matter.

In his adumbration, Kalu said that there was no disagreement to the effect than the former governor stood trial for 12 years, was sentenced to 10 years and spent over five months at the correctional center.

He cited Section 36 (9) of the 1999 constitution which stipulates that no Nigerian shall be subjected to double jeopardy.

Kalu insisted that the former governor having served a period of jail term would be subjected to double jeopardy if allowed by the court to be…