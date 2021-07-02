COVID-19 knocks Michael Eric out of Tokyo Olympics — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Nigeria’s basketball team to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games got a big hit yesterday when it was announced that one of the rising stars of the game, Michael Eric, has been hit by COVID-19.

In an official announcement made yesterday and published by the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Eric, who recently won the European Championship with CSKA Moscow, revealed he has tested positive to COVID-19.

“I will not be able to represent my country, Nigeria in this year’s Olympics in Japan. During the last two and half weeks, my health and physical shape went through a traumatic experience that will, unfortunately, make me miss this tournament.”

Regrettably, Eric who would have loved to be part of the game, which, he described as being his life-long dream, revealed that the period of isolation and recuperation coincides with camp and Olympic Games.

“I must do what is best for my health…