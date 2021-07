Parades 13 of Igboho’s men Department of State Services has declared Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, better known as Sunday Igboho wanted. The DSS also confirmed that its operatives carried out a midnight raid on his residence in the Soka area of Ibadan Oyo State. The Secret police noted that a gun duel that lasted […]

The post DSS declares Sunday Igboho wanted, confirms raid on his residence appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper