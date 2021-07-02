French man gets 30 years jail for 2002 murder, rape | The Guardian Nigeria News

(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 21, 2019 Jacky Kulik, the father of Elodie Kulik who was raped and murdered in 2002, poses with a portrait of his daughter at the courthouse of Amiens, ahead of the opening of the trial of Willy Bardon, accused of kidnapping, confinement, rape and murder in the case of Elodie Kulik. – Willy Bardon on July 1, 2021 was sentenced to 30 years of criminal imprisonment by the North Assize Court of Appeal of Douai, for the kidnapping, rape and death of Elodie Kulik in 2002, the same sentence as in the first instance. (Photo by DENIS CHARLET / AFP)
A French court on Monday sentenced a man to 30 years in prison for the rape and murder of a young woman almost two decades ago, in a case that has long gripped and shocked the country.
An appeals court in Douai in northern France confirmed the earlier 30-year jail sentence for Willy Bardon handed down by a lower court in 2019 but, crucially, added a conviction for murder as well as rape and…
