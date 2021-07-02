Lagos Assembly considers establishment of varsities — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Lagos House of Assembly on Monday debated two bills that proposed the establishment of the University of Education and that of Science and Technology.

The bills, which scaled through the second reading, yesterday, were committed into the House Committee on Education (Tertiary), which was asked to report back in two weeks.

The debates of the bills were coordinated by the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, after which the lawmakers made their contributions.

While debating the bill for a law to provide for the establishment of the University of Education, Lagos (UNEDLAG), Bisi Yusuff (Alimosho I) said the establishment of the university was important and there should be pre-degree programmes, which he said, was very important in the bill, saying that this will absorb candidates seeking admission.

He stressed that there was a provision in the bill that will make the university to be self-independent and that the inclusion of vocational training…