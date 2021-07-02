NBA-SBL 2021: 10 make Innovation Hub Challenge shortlist





The review panel for the Nigerian Bar Association-Section on Business Law (NBA-SBL) Innovation Hub Challenge has shortlisted 10 applications for the second stage of the challenge which will take place as a session at the Business Law Conference scheduled for July 14 and 15, 2021. The 10 shortlisted applications were selected from a pool of […]

