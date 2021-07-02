School feeding: FG to enrol additional 5m pupils by 2023 – Minister | The Guardian Nigeria News

Hajiya Sadiya Umar- Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, says the Federal Government will enrol about five million pupils into the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) by 2023.

Farouq made the disclosure during a stakeholders meeting for the enumeration of beneficiaries and scaling up of the NHGSFP in Zamfara.

This is contained in a statement by Mrs Halima Oyelade, Special Assistant on Corporate Communications to the Minister, on Friday in Abuja.

“Over nine million pupils are benefitting from one free nutritious meal a day during school term nationwide.

“Now, we have the mandate to reach an additional five million pupils by 2023.

“With over 100,000 cooks employed and more than 100,000 smallholder farmers participating in this value chain, the NHGSFP is a serious potential for socio-economic development and it needs to be strengthened, scaled up and sustained nationwide.

“I am pleased…