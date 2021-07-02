TikTok bumps up video length to 3 minutes | The Guardian Nigeria News

TikTok on Thursday began letting users post videos up to three minutes in length, tripling the prior cap to stay ahead of competitors.

TikTok is believed to have one billion users worldwide including more than 100 million in the United States, and is especially popular with young smartphone users.

“With longer videos, creators will have the canvas to create new or expanded types of content on TikTok, with the flexibility of a bit more space,” product manager Drew Kirchhoff said in a post.

The option to post videos longer than the previous time limit of one minute will roll out to all TikTok users in coming weeks,…