Amaechi recommends stronger charges against railway vandals | The Guardian Nigeria News

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, yesterday, recommended that stiffer charges be preferred against anyone found to be vandalising rail facilities in the country.

Amaechi made the recommendation during a ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Media Team at the State House, Abuja.

He opined that introducing stiffer penalties such as manslaughter charges to punish vandals would go a long way to curb the menace, which could cause a train to derail and lead to grave fatalities.

“You can imagine the number of people that will die as a result of that derailment. This is just because one selfish Nigerian is trying to steal track to make money. I’m not saying that they should be killed because there’s poverty. But I’m saying they should be charged for mass manslaughter because people will die. But again, they will tell you that manslaughter means that somebody died.

“If anybody dies, they should be…