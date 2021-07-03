Austro-Nigerian midfielder Okungbowa happy to join “emotional” German club | The Guardian Nigeria News

Austrian-born Nigerian defensive midfielder, Osarenren Emmanuel Okungbowa, has declared that his recent move from VfB Lübeck to Offenbacher Kickers in the same German 3 Bundesliga was too good for him to reject. He is also certain the deal will add value to his playing career.

“I am very happy to be able to play at such an emotional club. This is exactly my thing. After they showed me the environment and the possibilities, there was no question for me whether I would accept the offer from Kickers Offenbach.

“I want to get fully involved here and be successful with the OFC,” added the 27-year-old Okungbowa, whose parents are from Nigeria.

Thomas Sobotzik, Managing Director of OFC Kickers, was so emphatic on the reasons the club signed Okungbowa, noting that, “due to his technical, strategic and physical abilities, Osa can be used very flexibly…