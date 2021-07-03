Denmark reach Euro 2020 semi-final against England or Ukraine | The Guardian Nigeria News

Denmark continued their remarkable run at Euro 2020 by beating the Czech Republic 2-1 on Saturday to reach the semi-finals, where they will face England or Ukraine.

The Danes are into the last four of a major tournament for the first time since winning Euro 1992 after first-half goals from Thomas Delaney and Kasper Dolberg in Baku.

England was set to take on Ukraine in Rome later on Saturday in the last quarter-final, with the winners to face Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday.

Kasper Hjulmand’s Denmark has bounced back in impressive fashion from a nightmare start to the tournament, which saw star player Christian Eriksen suffer a cardiac arrest and have to be revived on the pitch during their opening loss to Finland.

A defeat by Belgium followed, but they have…