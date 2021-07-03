Fans go wild as Mourinho arrives at Roma | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
19


Football fans gather holding AS Roma club flags for the arrival of Portuguese football coach Jose Mourinho at Rome’s Ciampino airport on July 2, 2021. – Jose Mourinho’s era as Roma coach is set to begin with the Portuguese due to touch down in the Italian capital on July 2, 2021. The 58-year-old returns to Italy, where he left as a hero back in 2010 after leading Inter Milan to the treble — Champions League, Serie A and Coppa Italia. Mourinho had only been out of work for 15 days after leaving Tottenham two months ago before his return to Serie A was announced on a three-year deal. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

Jose Mourinho’s reign at Roma began on Friday with the Portuguese coach greeted by hundreds of ‘Giallorossi’ fans as he arrived in the Italian capital.

Despite the heat they thronged outside the city’s Ciampino airport to greet the self-declared ‘Special One’ with a party atmosphere and flares heralding in the new era.

The 58-year-old had earlier…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

