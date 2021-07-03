Fans go wild as Mourinho arrives at Roma | The Guardian Nigeria News

Football fans gather holding AS Roma club flags for the arrival of Portuguese football coach Jose Mourinho at Rome’s Ciampino airport on July 2, 2021. – Jose Mourinho’s era as Roma coach is set to begin with the Portuguese due to touch down in the Italian capital on July 2, 2021. The 58-year-old returns to Italy, where he left as a hero back in 2010 after leading Inter Milan to the treble — Champions League, Serie A and Coppa Italia. Mourinho had only been out of work for 15 days after leaving Tottenham two months ago before his return to Serie A was announced on a three-year deal. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)
Jose Mourinho’s reign at Roma began on Friday with the Portuguese coach greeted by hundreds of ‘Giallorossi’ fans as he arrived in the Italian capital.
Despite the heat they thronged outside the city’s Ciampino airport to greet the self-declared ‘Special One’ with a party atmosphere and flares heralding in the new era.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish.AcceptRejectRead More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.