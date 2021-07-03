Hurricane Elsa threatens Caribbean | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
2


This National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) satellite image taken on July 2, 2021 shows hurricane Elsa moving northwest near St Vincent and the Grenadines in the eastern Caribbean. – Hurricane Elsa churned through the Caribbean July 2, 2021, bringing powerful winds and threatening to pile further misery on violence-wracked Haiti. The Category 1 storm strengthened slightly on Friday afternoon and was packing maximum sustained winds of 85 miles (140 kilometers) per hour as it moved northwest near St Vincent and the Grenadines in the eastern Caribbean at around 5:00 pm (2100 GMT), the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. (Photo by – / NOAA / AFP) /

Hurricane Elsa churned through the Caribbean early Saturday, bringing powerful winds and threatening to pile further misery on violence-wracked Haiti.

The Category 1 storm weakened slightly overnight and was packing maximum sustained winds of 75 miles (120 kilometers) per hour.

At 5:00am (0900 GMT), it was just…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

