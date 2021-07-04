Be careful what you do with Sheikh Gumi! — Opinion — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The action of Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, who has successfully positioned himself between armed bandits and the rest of Nigeria, calls for careful understanding. His utterances are sometimes scary, such as saying that ransom must be paid to the armed bandits, that the armed bandits should be employed by the government to man the forests that they are occupying, and that they should be granted amnesty. None of that seems to make sense.

On Friday, June 25, 2021, I heard in the news that the Department of Security Service (DSS) has invited the Sheikh for interrogation. I became jittery because, in spite of his intervention, some of the kidnapped persons are killed. What if you remove his intervention, when the government is only making empty boasts about defeating Boko Haram and eradicating the armed bandits, even as the Fulani herdsmen terrorists remain larger than life?

Whatever judgment you want to pass, you must reckon with the fact that Gumi’s intervention started when it…