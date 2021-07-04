Givers Supportive Foundation supports elderly with relief materials





Founder of Givers Supportive Foundation, Ologbenla Babatunde Smith, has visited the homes of 10 elderly persons to give them relief materials to cope with the tough conditions of the rainy season. The NGO, on July 1st, visited the 10 aged people to show them love and support, given the challenges associated with the rainy season, […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper