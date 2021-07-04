The Quest For Excellence — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Watching Onyinye Wilfred Ndidi boss the midfield, whether for the Super Eagles of Nigeria or Leicester City Football Club, one would notice the ferocious tenacity with which he tackles—and easily recovers the ball—mixed with such effortless elegance as he glides across the pitch like a ballet dancer.

For someone who started his career as a central defender, it is truly remarkable how much Ndidi has revolutionised his game while excelling in this new position. Of a truth though, it was not even intended to be like this had the wishes of his father, Sunday Ndidi come true.

Born on December 16, 1996, Ndidi knew he always had a love for the game. But football was not something he considered to dedicate his professional aspirations to.

Not helped by the stereotypical assumptions by some African parents that true professionalism lied in education instead of recreational sports, Sunday Ndidi objected to his son taking up football long term.

“My parents saw me playing football but…