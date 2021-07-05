England believe they belong in Euro 2020 semis, says Maguire | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
9


England’s defender Harry Maguire reacts as he plays darts at a media event at St George’s Park in Burton-on-Trent, central England, on July 5, 2021, during the UEFA EURO 2020 European Football Championship. – England take on Denmark at Wembley on July 7, 2021, in the semi-finals of the UEFA EURO 2020. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / various sources / AFP)

Harry Maguire says England have more confidence heading into Wednesday’s Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark than when they faltered at the last four of the World Cup three years ago.

Gareth Southgate’s men lost 2-1 to Croatia in 2018 despite taking an early lead in Moscow.

Now on home soil, with 60,000 fans allowed to attend the Denmark clash at Wembley, Maguire believes England feel they belong at the latter stages of major tournaments as they seek to reach a first final in 55 years.

“We’ll probably have a little bit more belief going into the Denmark game than what we did in the Croatia game,” the Manchester United…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR