England believe they belong in Euro 2020 semis, says Maguire | The Guardian Nigeria News

Harry Maguire says England have more confidence heading into Wednesday’s Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark than when they faltered at the last four of the World Cup three years ago.

Gareth Southgate’s men lost 2-1 to Croatia in 2018 despite taking an early lead in Moscow.

Now on home soil, with 60,000 fans allowed to attend the Denmark clash at Wembley, Maguire believes England feel they belong at the latter stages of major tournaments as they seek to reach a first final in 55 years.

“We’ll probably have a little bit more belief going into the Denmark game than what we did in the Croatia game,” the Manchester United…