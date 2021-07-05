First Person: The Somali refugees planting a new life in the United States





After spending years living in UN-supported camps in Kenya, some 220 former refugees from Somalia now work as farmers in the US state of Maine, growing crops ranging from beets to broccolini. NEW YORK, USA, July 05, 2021,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/-Thousands of Somalis who fled persecution and civil war in the Horn of Africa country […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper