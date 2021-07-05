Kano Assembly suspends anti-corruption agency chairman





Kano State House of Assembly has suspended the chairman of Kano State Public Complaint & Anti-Corruption Commission Muhuyi Magaji Rimin-Gado. Rimin-Gado is suspended for one month for refusing to accept a level four civil servant deployed to the commission as a financial officer. A motion moved by the majority leader, Labaran Abdul Madara, at the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper