Yahaya receives FA award of excellence, urges youth to embrace sports | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Gombe State Football Association (FA) has presented an award of excellence to Gov. Inuwa Yahaya, in recognition of his contributions to football and other sporting activities in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor received the award shortly after the state’s league final between Nasarawa Utd FC and Landa Boys Utd FC, which ended at 4-2 in favour of Landa, after a penalty shoot out following a 1-1 stalemate at the end of regulation time.

The first Vice President, Nigeria Football Association (NFA), Seyi Akinwumi, presented the award which was received on Yahaya’s behalf by the Deputy Governor, Manassah Jatau,

Akinwumi said the award was presented to the governor for his numerous contributions to football, which had impacted on the lives of youth in the state.

He further thanked the government for creating an enabling environment for football and sports in general to thrive,…