Alleged forged judgment: Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah withdraws charges against Uzor, lawyer | The Guardian Nigeria News

Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah has dropped the forgery charges against a politician, Obinna Uzor and his lawyer, Eziafa Enwedo.

Ubah dragged Uzor and Enwedo to court, accusing them of using forged court judgment to nullify his election as senator representing Anambra South in the Senate.

At the resumed hearing on Tuesday at the Federal High Court Abuja, the prosecuting counsel, Ms Hannatu Bahago informed the court of her client’s decision to withdraw the charge.

“My Lord, the nominal complainant in this matter, Sen. Ubah, has informed us that he wishes to voluntarily withdraw the complaint against the defendants.

“In view of that, we wish to rely on Section 355 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, (ACJA) and humbly apply that the case be withdrawn.”

The judge, Justice Ahmed Mohammed in a short ruling said that the court was satisfied with reasons given by the prosecution to withdraw the charge.

“The application is granted in consequence of the above and the…