CAN, HURIWA call for El-Rufai’s resignation over kidnap of 26 students | The Guardian Nigeria News

Military foils attempt to abduct Living Faith Academy students

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Human Rights Writers Association Of Nigeria (HURIWA) call have asked Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, to resign his position as governor due to escalation of insecurity in the state.

Their calls were apparently because the governor has failed in his responsibility as the chief security officer of the state and his refusal to negotiate with kidnappers.

Yesterday, 26 students were kidnapped by armed bandits at Bethel Baptist School, Maraban Rido, Chikun Local Council of Kaduna State.

Confirming the incident yesterday, Kaduna police command said that security operatives were on the trail of the bandits.

Chairman of CAN, Kaduna chapter, Rev. Joseph Hayab, who is a Baptist…