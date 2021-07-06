COVID-19: Nigeria records 50 new cases, 1 death | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control(NCDC), has reported additional 50 new COVID-19 cases, as of July 5 and one death in its daily infection chart.

The NCDC said, on its website on Tuesday morning, that the country’s active COVID-19 cases were still over 1,300, and that the additional positive samples of the virus were recorded in four states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that of the four states and the FCT that contributed to Monday’s infection tally, Lagos reported the highest figure of 31 new cases.

Yobe State reported 11 while the FCT recorded 4 and Rivers State registered one case.

The agency noted that the new infections, which dropped from the 56 cases recorded a day earlier, increased the country’s tally to 167,909.

The agency said one COVID-19 related death was recorded on Monday, keeping the total fatality toll at 2,122.

It, however, noted that the country had tested a total of over 2.3 million samples from its roughly…