Israel-based Super Eagles prospect off to Poland for pre-season | The Guardian Nigeria News

Hapoel Jerusalem goalkeeper Adebayo Adeleye will in the coming days embark on a pre-season tour of Poland and Lithuania with his Israeli club.

The tour, which is expected to serve as part of the club’s preparation for the coming season, will offer coach Ziv Arie the opportunity to see his players closely and perfect strategies that will help the club punch above its weight as it prepares for life in the Israeli topflight.

Adeleye, a former Nigeria youth international, told The Guardian that Hapoel Jerusalem will play a series of warmup matches with some top Polish clubs before proceeding to Lithuania for the next stage of pre-season.

“We shall be embarking on a pre-season tour of Poland and Lithuania where a series of top-grade matches will be played,” he said in a telephone chat.

The 21-year-old was a delight to watch between the sticks last season as he…