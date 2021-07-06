Italy and Spain clash in Euro 2020 semi-final as English anticipation builds | The Guardian Nigeria News

Italy and Spain meet in a blockbuster first semi-final at Euro 2020 before an expected crowd of 60,000 at Wembley on Tuesday as anticipation builds ahead of host nation England’s last-four tie against Denmark.

Tuesday’s game is the latest episode in a burgeoning rivalry between Italy and Spain with the nations meeting in a fourth consecutive European Championship.

Spain won on penalties in the quarter-finals in Vienna in 2008 on their way to winning the trophy and then thrashed Italy 4-0 in the final in Kiev four years later.

Italy gained a measure of revenge by winning 2-0 in the last 16 at Euro 2016 and the Azzurri appear the favourites this time as they arrive at Wembley having knocked out Belgium in the quarter-finals to stretch their unbeaten run to a remarkable 32 games.

“We know that if we play the way we have in the last 30 matches or so then we can come away with a good result,” said Italy’s defensive stalwart Leonardo Bonucci on Monday.

While Italy — whose only…