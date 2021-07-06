NPA bars unsafe trucks from Lagos seaports | The Guardian Nigeria News



To bring an end to the incessant breakdown of trucks on the access roads to the ports, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has mandated the implementation of Minimum Safety Standards (MSS) scheme for trucks, anchored on the “Eto” platform.

This is coming as the Authority also commenced a full-scale clean-up operation at Lagos ports to allow for easy evacuation of cargoes.

General Manager Corporate & Strategic communications, Olaseni Alakija, in a statement to The Guardian, said the new safety scheme took effect July 1, 2021, adding that the policy was made after due consultations with stakeholders, including the leadership of the various trucking groups doing business at the port.

Alakija said the action was aimed at bringing to an end the incessant breakdown of trucks on the port access corridor in furtherance to the understanding reached with the Lagos State Government (LASG), as a panacea to the enforcement of the “Eto” call-up system.

She said: “Henceforth, only…