Senate berates Benin Republic over crossborder arrest of Nigerians





The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday took a swipe at the authorities of the Republic of Benin for the “unlawful” encroachment and arrest of Nigerians. To put in place the necessary mechanism that would provide a lasting solution to this issue, the upper legislative chamber, therefore, directed its Committees on Foreign Affairs, Judiciary, Human Rights and […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper