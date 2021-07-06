Trial of Myanmar’s Suu Kyi continues as Covid-19 cases spike | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi seemed in good health as she appeared in court Monday, her lawyer said, as her trial continued with the capital grappling with a Covid-19 spike.

The Nobel laureate has been largely invisible since being detained by the military in February, with a handful of court appearances in a special court in Naypyidaw her only link to the outside world.

The latest hearing comes after authorities reported 2,318 new confirmed infections — with over a fifth of tests coming back positive — the highest daily coronavirus caseload for months.

