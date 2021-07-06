Trial of Myanmar’s Suu Kyi continues as Covid-19 cases spike | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
15


(FILES) In this file photograph taken on January 15, 2020, Myanmar’s State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi speaks during a meeting with citizens as part of 68th Kayah State Day anniversary events in the state capital Loikaw. – Myanmar’s ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been accused of breaking a colonial-era official secrets law, her lawyer said April 1, 2021. (Photo by Thet Aung / AFP)

Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi seemed in good health as she appeared in court Monday, her lawyer said, as her trial continued with the capital grappling with a Covid-19 spike.

The Nobel laureate has been largely invisible since being detained by the military in February, with a handful of court appearances in a special court in Naypyidaw her only link to the outside world.

The latest hearing comes after authorities reported 2,318 new confirmed infections — with over a fifth of tests coming back positive — the highest daily coronavirus caseload for months.

Eating inside…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR