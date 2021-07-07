Adeosun: Court says NYSC not mandatory for public office holders





A federal high court in Abuja has ruled that former minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun, had no obligation to produce a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate to enable her to hold public office in Nigeria. in 2018, Premium Times, accused the former minister of forging her exemption certificate, a document issued to Nigerians excluded […]

