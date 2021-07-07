



Several villagers in the Dabna community in Hong local government in Adamawa State were murdered, many ruthlessly wounded during an early hour raid by the outlawed Boko Haram insurgents. Our correspondent also learnt that scores have fled their ancestral homes for safety. An eyewitness told The Guardian Newspaper that the outlaws bombarded the community at […]

The post Boko Haram storms Adamawa community, kills several residents appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper