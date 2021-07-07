Church refutes claims of handing over anti-Buhari protesters to DSS — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Dunamis International Gospel Centre has refuted media reports on its alleged involvement in the arrest and detention of anti-Buhari protesters on Sunday.

A statement issued by the Church’s spokesman, Dr Adah Ochowechi in Abuja on Wednesday, stressed that the church had no hand in the arrest neither were the protesters arrested within its premises.

It was reported that some alleged anti-Buhari protesters had stormed the church on Sunday and were apprehended and detained by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Reacting to the incidence, the church distanced itself from any involvement in the purported arrest, pointing out that it remained resolute in its advocacy for human rights, justice and freedom.

“Our attention has been drawn to a misleading caption in the media space about the arrest and detention of youths in our church on Sunday July 4, 2022.

“The narrative being peddled is that some youth wearing T-shirt branded with #BuhariMustGo merely came to church and…