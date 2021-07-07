Griezmann loses video game sponsor in Japan racism row | The Guardian Nigeria News

Japanese video games firm Konami said Wednesday it was scrapping French striker Antoine Griezmann’s role as a brand ambassador over a racism row involving the Barcelona striker and teammate Ousmane Dembele.

“Previously we had announced Antoine Griezmann as our Yu-Gi-Oh! contents ambassador, however in light of recent events we have decided to cancel the contract,” the firm said in a statement alluding to a manga gaming series.

“Konami Digital Entertainment believes, as is the philosophy of sports, that discrimination of any kind is unacceptable,” the company stressed, adding it would be asking Barcelona “as a club partner to explain the details of this case and its future actions.”

The row…