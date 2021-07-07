Merck signs MoU with African Federation of Fertility Societies | The Guardian Nigeria News

Collaboration on training programs and disease awareness

Generation of scientific evidence related to fertility across Africa

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, 6 July 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Merck, a leading science and technology company, today announced the signature of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the African Federation of Fertility Societies (AFFS). Through this agreement, both organisations will jointly work on an agenda to further develop educational training programs for healthcare professionals, aimed at improving access to high quality infertility care in Africa for the ultimate benefit of patients.

By combining their forces, both will benefit from each other’s networks and communication channels, while also exploring opportunities to jointly offer in-depth training programs such as preceptorships and fellowships as well as training courses related to fertility issues for health care professionals. ”We are looking forward to this new collaboration…