South African-Nigerian billionaire, Xolane Ndhlovu, has launched the Digital Bank of Africa. Also known as DafriBank, the Digital Bank of Africa is an all-encompassing digital bank founded by Ndhlovu to serve as an electronic payment platform for digital entrepreneurs and traders. Born 35 years ago in South Africa to a Nigerian father and a South […]

The post Billionaire entrepreneur Xolane Ndhlovu launches digital bank appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper