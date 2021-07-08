



Following the establishment of additional universities, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment and reassignment of chancellors to forty-two (42) federal universities. The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, who disclosed this at a press conference Thursday in Abuja, said the exercise is intended to also replace deceased Chancellors of some Federal Universities. He noted that […]

The post Buhari appoints chancellors to 42 federal varsities appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper