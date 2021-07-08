Lagos launches SDGs Youth Alliance





In furtherance of the renewed effort to build a generation of empowered youth that support long-term sustainable development strategy of the state, the Lagos State Office of Sustainable Development Goals and Investment has launched the Lagos SDGs Youth Alliance platform to accelerate youth involvement in the attainment of the global ambition. The initiative, which is […]

