Nigeria, UNESCO renew commitment to protect Lake Chad | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian Government has pledged renewed commitment to partner with UNESCO towards improving livelihoods of inhabitants of the Lake Chad Region.

Minister of Water Resources, Mr Suleiman Adamu made the pledge on Wednesday, when he received Dr Hajo Sani, Nigeria’s Ambassador and Permanent Delegate to the UNESCO; in Abuja.

Adamu, while congratulating Sani on her appointment, said Nigeria in partnership with member states, had spearheaded efforts toward finding solutions to continued shrinkage of the Lake Chad Basin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lake Chad basin is a freshwater source for over 40 million people.

Reduced rainfall between 1960 and 1985 caused the surface area to shrink by more than 90 per cent.

According to the minister, there are massive interventions ongoing in the basin, with the most important one being the inter-basin water transfer from River Congo.

Adamu noted that the partnership with UNESCO had led to…