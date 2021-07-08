Stakeholders, JAMB disagree on 2021 UTME results | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Parents, group call for cancellation of results

• JAMB blames COVID-19 for poor performance

The controversy over results of this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is yet to abate as educationists and parents have demanded a remark or outright cancellation of the examination to pave way for a fresh exercise.

They also called for a total overhaul of the examination body to conform to global examination practices.

National President, Association of Formidable Educational Development (AFED), otherwise called low-profile schools, Mr Orji Kanu, said this year’s examination should not have taken place considering the backlog of those who are already qualified for the available little spaces existing in universities.

Kanu said if those who were successful in the last exams are yet to get admission to their choice institutions, JAMB should have stayed action on this year’s UTME.

The AFED…