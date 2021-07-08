UN appeals for resupply of aid and fuel in Tigray region | The Guardian Nigeria News

Humanitarian operations have been gradually resuming in the war-ravaged Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, but resupply of aid and fuel for civilians caught up in the fighting is urgently needed, the United Nations said on Tuesday, citing information from its emergency relief agency, OCHA.

NEW YORK, USA, July 07, 2021,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/-UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric reported that 23 displacement sites in the regional capital, Mekelle, did not have access to water as pumps could not operate due to the lack of fuel. Transportation of humanitarian and commercial supplies into the region has also been affected.

Aid partners have also not been able to provide cash assistance, he added.

Aid operations must continue

Meanwhile, commercial flights to and from Mekelle have not resumed after being halted roughly two weeks ago, which has affected the deployment of humanitarian workers.

Although road access was “largely possible” from the city to the…