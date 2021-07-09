90-year-old man, teenagers arrested for selling drugs in Katsina, Ondo





A 90-year-old man, Yusuf Yarkadir has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), for selling drugs to the youths in his Yarkadir village in Rimi Local Government Area of Katsina State. The nonagenarian confessed he has been selling cannabis to the youths in his community for eight years due to […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper