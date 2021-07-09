Abducted lecturers, students of Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic regain freedom





Abducted lecturers and students of Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria, Kaduna, have regained freedom, an official said on Friday. The institution’s Public Relations Officer, Malam Abdullahi Shehu, made the disclosure in Zaria in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria ((NAN). Shehu said that the two lecturers and six students regained freedom on Thursday night […]

