Nigeria confirms first cases of Delta variant — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Thursday said it has confirmed a case of SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant, also known as lineage B.1.617.2 in the country.

The variant was detected in a traveller to Nigeria, following the routine travel test required of all international travellers and genomic sequencing at the NCDC National Reference Laboratory, Abuja.

The Delta variant is recognised by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a variant of concern, given its increased transmissibility.

The variant has been detected in over 90 countries and is expected to spread to more countries.

NCDC explained that the Delta variant has been linked to a surge in cases in countries where it is the dominant strain in circulation, adding that there are ongoing studies to understand the impact of the variant on existing vaccines and therapeutics.

NCDC stressed that given the high transmissibility of the Delta variant and following its detection in Nigeria, it is urging all Nigerians to…