T.B. Joshua makes final voyage to Synagogue as crowd, associates pay last respect | The Guardian Nigeria News

The atmosphere was eccentric as Prophet T.B. Joshua made his last journey to the magnificent edifice in Ikotun, Lagos.

However, unlike his previous visits, the worship centre, which has played hosts to citizens of over 30 countries, was in solitude, while absolute silence pervades.



It was a mixture of unbelief and disappointment that his last visit to the magnificent structure was coming too soon.

Dressed in white, his remains arrived the church in a glass casket around 11:00a.m. at the Ikotun area of Lagos State.

T.B Joshua’s son-in-law, Bryan, and his daughters, Serah, Promise, Hart, and his wife Evelyn, were present at the lying-in-state service.



As his remains made symbolic last entry into Synagogue, many who have come to pay their last respect were seen falling and vomiting blood and other substances in The SCOAN auditorium.



While many could not control their emotions, but cried in disbelief…