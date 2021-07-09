Wike cautions guber aspirants against blackmail | The Guardian Nigeria News

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday, warned blackmailers and those bent on creating confusion in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to desist, saying such indulgence will not fetch them the party’s ticket for the 2023 governorship election.

Wike maintained that he would only support someone with the vision and political clout to champion the cause of the state progressively to succeed him in 2023.

He stated this during the inauguration of the official residence of Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, at the Old GRA, Port Harcourt.

He said he was more concerned about the continued progress of state after his tenure, adding: “I cannot…