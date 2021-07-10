AD SCIENTIFIC INDEX 2021: A Laureate of the L’Oréal-UNESCO International Prize For Women And Science Ranked Number One For Africa | The Guardian Nigeria News

PARIS, France, 9 July 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Professor Rajaâ Cherkaoui El Moursli, Laureate of the L’Oréal-UNESCO International Award For Women in Science in 2015, was ranked number one for Africa by the AD Scientific Index 2021, which ranks the most eminent and influential scientists in the world.

On May 21st, the AD Scientific Index 2021[1] revealed its international ranking. By ranking this Moroccan physicist number one for Africa and 34th worldwide, the AD Scientific Index 2021 salutes her determinant contribution in the field of Nuclear Physics and High-energies.

A BRILLIANT AND COMMITTED SCIENTIST

Professor Rajaâ Cherkaoui El Moursli,

Laureate of the L’Oréal-UNESCO International Award For Women in Science in 2015,

Number one for Africa by the AD Scientific Index 2021

In 2015, Professor Rajaâ Cherkaoui El Moursli was awarded by the L’Oréal-UNESCO International Award For Women and Science for…