Bangladesh factory owner held after 52 die in fire | The Guardian Nigeria News

Bangladesh police on Saturday arrested for murder the owner of a factory where 52 people died in an inferno, as it emerged that children as young as 11 had been working there.

Police said the owner of the food factory and four of his sons were among eight people detained over the fire that broke out Thursday and raged for more than a day.

A separate inquiry has been launched into the use of child labour at the facility.

Jayedul Alam, police chief for Narayanganj district where the factory is located, said the entrance had been padlocked at the time of the blaze and the factory breached multiple fire and safety regulations.

“It was a deliberate murder,” the police chief told AFP.

Emergency services found 48 of the bodies on the third…