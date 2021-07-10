Clashes between Venezuelan police and gangs leave 26 dead | The Guardian Nigeria News

At least 26 people died in nearly two days of clashes between Venezuelan security forces and gangs that control poor neighbourhoods of Caracas, the government said Saturday.

The toll is 22 suspected gang members and four police officers dead, Interior Minister Carmen Melendez said.

She said an unspecified number of non-combatants died and 28 people were wounded, 18 of them bystanders.

The firefights broke out Wednesday evening, forcing people to flee from their homes.

The clashes saw the use of high power rifles, tracer bullets, grenades and drones with which the gangsters got an aerial view of the security forces.

As many as 2,500 officers were deployed to take one barrio, or slum, called Cota 905. Authorities offered a rewards of…