COAS commiserates with troops involved in accident in North East — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya has commiserated with troops who were involved in a road traffic accident on Thursday in Garin Kuturu, on Maiduguri – Damaturu road.
The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the accident occurred when troops were responding to a distress call.
Nwachukwu said that one of the gun trucks conveying the troops skidded off the road and rammed into a road shoulder, causing the vehicle to somersault.
He said that nine personnel who were injured during the accident were evacuated and currently receiving medical attention in a military medical facility.
“No fatality was recorded in the accident.
“Gen. Yahaya lauded…
Source: Guardian Newspaper