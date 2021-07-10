COAS commiserates with troops involved in accident in North East — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya has reitrated Nigerian Army’s (NA) commitment to giving prompt attention to the medical needs of wounded officers and soldiers at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna. Photo/FACEBOOK/NigerianArmy

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya has commiserated with troops who were involved in a road traffic accident on Thursday in Garin Kuturu, on Maiduguri – Damaturu road.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the accident occurred when troops were responding to a distress call.

Nwachukwu said that one of the gun trucks conveying the troops skidded off the road and rammed into a road shoulder, causing the vehicle to somersault.

He said that nine personnel who were injured during the accident were evacuated and currently receiving medical attention in a military medical facility.

“No fatality was recorded in the accident.

“Gen. Yahaya lauded…



