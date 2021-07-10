COAS commiserates with troops involved in accident in North East — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya has commiserated with troops who were involved in a road traffic accident on Thursday in Garin Kuturu, on Maiduguri – Damaturu road.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the accident occurred when troops were responding to a distress call.

Nwachukwu said that one of the gun trucks conveying the troops skidded off the road and rammed into a road shoulder, causing the vehicle to somersault.

He said that nine personnel who were injured during the accident were evacuated and currently receiving medical attention in a military medical facility.

“No fatality was recorded in the accident.

“Gen. Yahaya lauded…